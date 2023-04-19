NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday gave congressional Republicans limited permission to scrutinize the investigation that led to criminal charges against Donald Trump, declining to stop them from questioning a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The former prosecutor, Mark F. Pomerantz, worked for the district attorney’s office for about a year, and after leaving in early 2022 wrote a book about his experience on the Trump investigation. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the Judiciary Committee chair and a close ally of the former president, subpoenaed Pomerantz after the district attorney’s office unsealed 34 felony charges against Trump this month.

The district attorney, Alvin Bragg, then sued Jordan in federal court in Manhattan in an attempt to stop the interview.

On Wednesday afternoon, the judge, Mary Kay Vyskocil, said that Republicans on the committee had a constitutional right to question Pomerantz in their role as legislators, and declined to stop the questioning, which is scheduled for Thursday.

“It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations,” the judge wrote, adding, “Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

The order allows Trump’s congressional allies their first real opportunity to hinder Bragg, as prosecutors proceed with their case against the former president, whom they accuse of seeking to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn actress before Election Day in 2016.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, “We respectfully disagree with the District Court’s decision.” The office asked the judge to halt the subpoena while it appealed her ruling, which it said it would do Thursday evening. The judge promptly denied that request.

If an appeal is unsuccessful, Pomerantz will likely have to proceed with the closed-door questioning — though he could still refuse to answer questions on issues he is not authorized to discuss, as the judge acknowledged.

Pomerantz’s book was a frequent topic at the hearing. Vyskocil asked why Pomerantz, who after publishing it conducted television interviews with “60 Minutes” and Rachel Maddow, among others, should be protected from questioning by Congress.

A lawyer for Bragg, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., responded that he did not understand why the Republicans needed to ask further questions.

“They’ve got the book,” he said, adding, “Why do they need Mr. Pomerantz?”

A lawyer for Pomerantz, Theodore V. Wells Jr. was present at the hearing, but declined to comment afterward.

Boutrous also argued that the Republicans were intruding on the district attorney’s rights as part of New York state’s executive branch. But experts said he had a high bar to meet.

“Congress has extremely wide latitude in pursuing investigations and the phrase that the Supreme Court has used is that a subpoena must ‘concern a subject on which legislation could be had,’ said Eric Columbus, who was a lawyer for the U.S. House of Representatives.

He added, “No one really thinks that Jim Jordan’s main purpose with the subpoena is to pass a bill, but that doesn’t matter for purposes of judicial review here.”

In her questions, Vyskocil, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump in 2019, homed in on whether the subpoena to Pomerantz had a legitimate legislative purpose.

A lawyer for Jordan, Matthew B. Berry, said there were at least two: The first, he said, was to scrutinize the use of federal funds in local investigations. The district attorney’s office has said that it spent about $5,000 of federal money on investigations into Trump and his company between October 2019 and August 2021.

When Vyskocil asked a lawyer for the district attorney’s office, Leslie Dubeck, whether scrutinizing federal funds in investigations was a legitimate legislative purpose, Dubeck conceded that it was.

Berry also argued that if former presidents were subject to prosecution, it could affect their decision-making in the Oval Office.

Toward the hearing’s end, Vyskocil granted Bragg’s office something of a concession, asking how far Jordan might go before infringing on the district attorney’s legal rights — suggesting that questioning Bragg might be more difficult.

“We are proceeding in a very measured, modest way,” Berry responded, adding that no decisions have been made on future subpoenas.

During the hearing, Vyskocil accused lawyers for both Bragg and Jordan of spouting political rhetoric. Her 25-page decision, issued just two hours afterward, took issue with Bragg’s office, saying that the first 35 pages of his lawsuit — which mentioned threatening language Trump has used against the office — “are nothing short of a public relations tirade against former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.”

She added that while both Bragg and Jordan had motives to engage in “political dogfights,” she did not endorse either side’s agenda. She would retain authority over similar subpoenas, she concluded — in effect ordering that the issue remain in her courtroom in the months to come.