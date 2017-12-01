TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to block Kansas from enforcing a new law barring state contractors from participating in boycotts against Israel.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree had a hearing Friday in a free-speech lawsuit challenging the law from the American Civil Liberties Union. It is asking Crabtree to block enforcement of the 5-month-old law while the lawsuit proceeds.
More than 20 states have anti-boycott policies. The Kansas law took effect in July.
The ACLU sued on behalf of a Wichita educator who was told she couldn’t be paid by the state to train teachers because she refused to sign a statement that she wasn’t boycotting Israel. She is boycotting Israeli products and services to support Palestinians.
The state said the law allows the teacher to seek a waiver.