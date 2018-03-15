DETROIT (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the 11-month gap between U.S. Rep. John Conyers’ resignation and a special election to fill the seat.

Critics say going nearly a year without a member of Congress in the 13th District is unconstitutional. A Democratic candidate, Michael Gilmore, is asking federal Judge Mark Goldsmith to order an election as soon as possible. Arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Gov. Rick Snyder set a special election for Nov. 6. The winner would serve until January. There will be a separate race on the fall ballot for a regular two-year term

Conyers, a Detroit Democrat, suddenly quit on Dec. 5. He cited health reasons, but the 88-year-old was also accused of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations.