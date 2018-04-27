JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied a request by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to prohibit Attorney General Josh Hawley from investigating the governor and a veterans’ charity he founded.

The decision Friday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem comes just one day after a hearing in which Greitens’ attorney suggested Hawley had a conflict because he publicly called for Greitens to resign.

The judge said Greitens’ attorneys had no legal grounds to stop Hawley’s investigation. He dismissed Greitens’ request.

The Republican attorney general called for the Republican governor’s resignation after a House committee released a report earlier this month containing allegation of sexual misconduct by Greitens.

Hawley says that was unrelated to his investigation into Greitens’ alleged political use of a donor list from The Mission Continues charity.