MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is considering a request from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to delay her order requiring Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of vacant legislative seats.

The request made Monday comes as the state Legislature prepares to pass a bill designed to circumvent the judge’s order. A public hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in a state Senate committee on the hastily written measure that would remove the requirement for the governor to call special elections for vacant legislative seats “as promptly as possible.”

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds last week gave Walker until Thursday to issue an order calling special elections in the two vacant seats.

The state Justice Department is asking her to delay the order for a week, giving the Legislature time to act.