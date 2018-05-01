JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is allowing a lawsuit over use of a message-deleting app by Gov. Eric Greitens’ office to move forward.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Monday ruled claims that governor’s office staffers violated the Sunshine Law can proceed. Beetem tossed out allegations that there were violations of state records laws.
Attorneys for Greitens had asked the judge to toss the case out.
At issue is a lawsuit over a December open-records request by a St. Louis attorney for records related to use of the Confide app by top staff in Greitens’ office. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read. It prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.
