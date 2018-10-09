Share story

By
The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has blocked election officials from enforcing parts of a voter photo identification law.

Tuesday’s ruling strikes down a requirement that a voter lacking a valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.

The ruling by Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan also prevents the state from advertising that a photo ID is required to vote.

The permanent injunction against portions of the 2016 law comes as voters are preparing for a Nov. 6 election headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The order didn’t directly address whether the secretary of state’s office could come up with a new version of the affidavit.

The Associated Press