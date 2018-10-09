JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has blocked election officials from enforcing parts of a voter photo identification law.
Tuesday’s ruling strikes down a requirement that a voter lacking a valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.
The ruling by Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan also prevents the state from advertising that a photo ID is required to vote.
The permanent injunction against portions of the 2016 law comes as voters are preparing for a Nov. 6 election headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- UN Ambassador Haley resigning in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
The order didn’t directly address whether the secretary of state’s office could come up with a new version of the affidavit.