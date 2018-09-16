WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator says an anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct this late in the process is unlikely to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

But Doug Jones of Alabama says there’s time for lawmakers to investigate. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the nomination Thursday.

Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to when he was in high school. The New Yorker magazine reported that the alleged incident took place at a party when the now 53-year-old Kavanaugh attended private school in Maryland. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.

The Associated Press has not confirmed The New Yorker’s account. The New Yorker did not name the woman.

Jones says he wishes the matter had been raised earlier.