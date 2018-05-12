MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he wouldn’t have said that Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is on “Team Terrorists” like a GOP candidate for Senate did.
Johnson was asked Saturday about a press release and tweet earlier this week from state Sen. Leah Vukmir. In it, Vukmir placed an image of Baldwin alongside the man accused of planning the 9-11 terrorist attacks and labeled them “Team Terrorists.”
Vukmir has defended the characterization because Baldwin has not said whether she supports CIA director nominee Gina Haspel.
Johnson says he would not have said that, but he stopped short of calling for Vukmir to apologize. He says that is up to her.
Vukmir faces Republican Kevin Nicholson in the Aug. 14 primary, with the winner taking on Baldwin.