MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he has cut a deal with Senate leadership and is prepared to cast the deciding 50th vote to pass the GOP tax overhaul bill.

Johnson said Friday on the “Jay Weber Show” on WISN-AM in Milwaukee that he secured changes in the bill on taxes paid by pass-through businesses that helped win his support. He says there will also be better transition rules for companies that are reorganizing.

At issue were millions of businesses whose owners report the firm’s profits on their individual tax returns. The vast majority of U.S. businesses are taxed this way.

Johnson says the deal also gives him a role in the process of reconciling the Senate and House versions of the bill.