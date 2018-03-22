WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.

Dowd says he “loves the president” and wishes him well.

Another Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd’s departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team — former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.