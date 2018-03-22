WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.
Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.
Dowd says he “loves the president” and wishes him well.
Another Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd’s departure.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sea lions feast on fragile fish in US Northwest survival war VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team — former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.