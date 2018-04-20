WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — John Bolton is putting his stamp on the National Security Council, announcing Friday that Mira Ricardel will be joining the group as deputy national security adviser.
Ricardel has served three administrations, working for the departments of state, defense, and commerce and former Sen. Bob Dole.
Bolton, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser, says he selected Ricardel because of her “broad-based” expertise in “national security matters related to our alliances, defense posture, technology security, foreign security assistance, and arms control.”
Bolton this month became Trump’s third national security adviser, replacing H.R. McMaster.
A number of top national security officials, including homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, have either been pushed out by Bolton or have chosen to leave because of his appointment.