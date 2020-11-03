Former vice president Joe Biden won by a huge margin in KidsPost’s mock presidential election.

Readers ages 7 to 14 cast 1,982 votes October 14 to 28, some voting individually and some as part of a class at school.

Biden, who is a Democrat, received 1,467 (or 74%) of those votes. President Donald Trump, a Republican, earned 452 votes (22.8%).

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins finished a distant third place with 35 votes (1.8%), and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen was last with 28 votes (1.4%).

Voters were from almost all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Alaska, Mississippi, Vermont and South Dakota were not represented.

The largest numbers of Trump supporters were from Florida, Georgia, Texas and Ohio. D.C., California, Ohio and New York had a large number of votes for Biden.