Nation & World Politics Jennifer Zielinski wins 3-way Republican primary for Minnesota seat in Congress vacated by Ellison Originally published August 14, 2018 at 7:03 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jennifer Zielinski wins 3-way Republican primary for Minnesota seat in Congress vacated by Ellison. The Associated Press Next StoryUnion ironworker Randy ‘Iron Stache’ Bryce wins Democratic primary in Wisconsin congressional race to replace Paul Ryan Previous StoryWisconsin state schools chief Tony Evers wins Democratic primary for governor, will challenge Scott Walker