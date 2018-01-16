MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Democrat Patty Schachtner are facing off in a special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat.
Tuesday’s race in northwestern Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District is to replace Republican Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned to serve as state agriculture secretary.
The results won’t affect control of the Senate, where Republicans hold an 18-13 advantage.
Two other open legislative seats, both in southeastern Wisconsin, were also being filled Tuesday.
Democrat Greta Neubauer is running unopposed to replace retiring Democrat Cory Mason in the 66th Assembly District.
Republican Rick Gundrum faces Democrat Dennis Degenhardt in the solidly conservative 58th Assembly District. The winner there will replace Bob Gannon, who died in October.