JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s wife Janna Ryan says it will be hard to turn the page now that her husband is retiring.

A tearful Janna Ryan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “I wouldn’t say a weight has been lifted, but it’s a chapter I’m looking forward to.”

While accolades from fellow Republicans in Wisconsin and across the country poured in for Ryan, Democrats in Janesville were celebrating.

Barb Wise is a 67-year-old retired teacher who says she’s glad to see Ryan go.

Wise says Ryan lost touch with his district since he became speaker and did a lot of damage by scaling back former President Barack Obama’s health care reforms and spearheading the federal tax law overhaul.

But Janna Ryan says her husband has “given his all.”