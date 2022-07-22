The Jan. 6 hearings at times have resembled a criminal trial in absentia for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday night, the proceedings suddenly felt more like a court-martial.

A 20-year Navy veteran and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard led the questioning by House members. Five times, Trump was accused of “dereliction of duty.” The nation’s highest-ranking military officer provided withering recorded testimony of the commander in chief’s failure to command. A former Marine and deputy national security adviser testified in person that the former president had flouted the very Constitution he had sworn to protect and defend.

Over eight days and evenings, the Jan. 6 committee has relied almost exclusively on Republican witnesses to build its case that Trump bore personal responsibility for inspiring and even encouraging the riot that ransacked the Capitol. But Thursday, the committee’s casting, choreography and script all appeared carefully coordinated to make a subtly different case to a particular subset of the American people — voters who have not yet been persuaded to break with Trump — that their patriotism itself dictates that they break with him now. “Whatever your politics, whatever you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this — Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of his duty to our nation,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., an Air Force veteran who helped lead the questioning.

Witness after witness portrayed in vivid detail how Trump consumed hours of Fox News coverage on Jan. 6, 2021, in his private dining room, rather than directing American forces to intervene and stop the bloodshed.

“No call? Nothing? Zero?” Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said incredulously in audio played from his deposition.

The summer hearings have been a blockbuster by Capitol Hill standards, drawing big audiences and redefining what a congressional investigation — at least one without dissenting voices — should look like. The season finale, as it were, brought together all the plotlines of the previous episodes to portray Trump as a singular threat to American democracy, a man who put his own ambitions before everything else, including the well-being of lawmakers and his own vice president — and continued to do so even after the rioting and violence had subsided.

“I don’t want to say, ‘The election is over,’” Trump said in an outtake of the taped address he delivered to the nation the day after the assault, which was obtained by the committee and played Thursday. “I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, OK?”

Weaving together clips of his own aides testifying about their frustrations, live questioning and never-before-seen video footage, the committee used the language of patriotism to try to disqualify Trump as a future candidate by appealing to that ever-more-endangered species in American politics: genuine swing voters whose opinions on the attack were not fully calcified.

“He could have stopped it and chose not to,” said Deva Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas, who said she came away from the hearings “horrified.” “I think he is guilty of insurrection. He encouraged his supporters, who have every right to support him — he encouraged them to violence and murder.”

Moore, who called herself a political independent, voted for Joe Biden in 2020 but has been disappointed by aspects of his record and said she would not back him again. She does not hold Jan. 6 against Republicans in general: It “only affects how I feel about Trump,” she said.

It is unclear if the hearings are changing many minds, or if they are drawing an audience who already agrees with their conclusions. Polling points to a sharp split between the opinions of Americans who are glued to them and those who are tuning them out. A Quinnipiac University poll this week showed that 69% of Americans who said they were closely following the hearings believed that Trump had committed a crime related to trying to change the election results. But only 22% of those who said they were not thought that he had committed a crime.

“Because of how they put it together and presented the case with all Republican witnesses, from the judgment of history, they’re going to be seen as having unraveled quite a caper,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “It may not be transformational in and of itself, but I do think it’s impactful on differing constituencies.”

The hearings are certainly being watched. The first, in June, ranked as the most-watched telecast of the second quarter, gathering nearly 20 million viewers across multiple networks. Among nonsporting events, it ranked second only to the State of the Union in terms of audience size. The early estimate for Thursday’s hearing from Nielsen was 17.7 million viewers.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., committee vice chair and one of Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics, called his behavior on Jan. 6 “indefensible” during Thursday’s hearing. She accused him of having so manipulated his supporters in stoking the falsehood of a stolen election that he “turned their love of country into a weapon against our Capitol and our Constitution.”

Independent voters remain divided on the question of whether Trump committed a crime in the aftermath of the 2020 election. In a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in early July, a 49% plurality said Trump had committed “serious federal crimes” and a 56% majority said he had threatened American democracy.

David Winston, a veteran Republican pollster, said that he believed voters were paying attention to the hearings, but that many were discounting some findings because Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans were solely in charge.

“There’s an understanding that it’s one side of the story. The electorate takes that into account,” Winston said. “There is no evidence that it’s moved anybody.”

Indeed, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll in recent days showed that the share of Americans who think Trump bears a great deal or a good amount of blame for the riot has been virtually unchanged since a week after it happened.

For at least some Republicans, the hearings have been a reminder of a dark chapter in the party’s recent past. “The peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to the very foundation of our country,” said Henry Barbour, a Republican National Committee member from Mississippi. “What happened that day and what led to it are a terrible stain on our party.”