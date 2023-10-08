KIRKLAND — Seven thousand miles from the Gaza Strip, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians boiled over in a busy commercial intersection.

Hundreds of people gathered at Third Street and Central Way on Sunday evening, as two groups of demonstrators representing people embroiled in a nearly centurylong conflict faced off on opposite sides of the street.

At one point, demonstrators on the two sides scuffled. Palestinian and Israeli flags were hoisted in the air, turned into makeshift weapons and shields. Some kind of irritating gas permeated the air, though a city spokesperson said officers didn’t deploy any tear gas. Police separated the two groups by moving King County buses and police vehicles into the road to block their views of each other.

Nobody was arrested. Kirkland police are investigating whether anyone was hurt, city spokesperson Sue Romero said.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza. Israeli has declared war on Hamas.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged over the past year.

The gathering of pro-Palestinian demonstrators was organized in part by Falastiniyat, a Seattle grassroots collective of Palestinian feminists, and Samidoun Seattle, a Palestinian prisoner solidarity network.

At least 200 demonstrators were on the Palestinian side, and about 100 were on the pro-Israeli side. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “resistance is justified when people are occupied,” while many held signs that said “end Israeli apartheid.”

“Ultimately, this is our people defending themselves against over 75 years of occupation, apartheid and ethnic cleansing,” said Bissan Barghouti, an organizer of the demonstration. “Palestinians are fighting to breathe, and Gaza has broken out of a prison that has existed for 20 years.”

Amnesty International has found that the Israeli government’s system of territorial fragmentation and land dispossession toward Palestinians amounts to apartheid.

Barghouti said she has heard from family members there that they’ve watched rockets go from Gaza to Tel Aviv, and there’s an “air of invigoration” among Palestinian people.

On the other side of the block in Kirkland, filled by demonstrators supporting Israel, the air was drained. Demonstrators wearing blue and white tied Israeli flags around their backs and held signs with images of Israelis who were killed by Hamas gunmen while attending a dance party.

Omer Lichtig, 29, moved to Redmond from Israel a little over a year ago. He said the death toll among Israelis is “between your Pearl Harbor and 9/11.”

Lichtig’s parents are visiting from their hometown, a suburb outside Tel Aviv, and don’t know now if they’ll get back home when they planned.

“I understand if you support Palestine and their independence, really, but supporting them after this act of terror is ridiculous,” Lichtig said.

At one point, pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouted “terrorist” at the pro-Israel side. Police blocked demonstrators from crossing sides or stepping into the road, armed with less lethal weapons.

After pro-Palestinian demonstrators dispersed, those on the pro-Israeli side laid bouquets on the ground and held a moment of silence. Police, concerned about another altercation, escorted families with young children from nearby Peter Kirk Park to their cars.