MARION, Iowa (AP) — A Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives has resigned to take a flying job.
Rep. Ken Rizer, of Marion, will be piloting jet aircraft out of Des Moines for a private air travel company. He’s a retired Air Force officer.
Rizer was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. He’s not seeking re-election this year.
A special election won’t be required to replace Rizer in the 68th House District, because the Legislature has ended its annual session. Two Democrats are seeking the seat in the June 5 primary, Molly Donahue and Scott Foens. Randy Ray is the sole Republican running.
