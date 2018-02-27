DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would ban automated traffic enforcement cameras in the state, though the measure’s future is unclear.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 32-18 Tuesday for the legislation, which would prohibit devices tracking vehicles that speed or run a red light.

The measure heads to the GOP-majority House, where leadership hasn’t commented on its chances. A separate bill in the Legislature would instead add regulations for such cameras.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says eight cities operate about 80 related devices. A ban would reduce revenue for local governments by about $12 million annually.

The Legislature has considered a ban for years. The state’s transportation department faced legal challenges recently for ordering cities to remove some cameras. The Iowa Supreme Court sided with the state last year.