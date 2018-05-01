DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office has developed a new website to provide information about registering to vote and being prepared on Election Day.
Pate announced the website Tuesday, calling it a “one-stop shop for voters.”
The site, www.VoterReadyIowa.org , offers a variety of information, including forms of identification needed at the polls, links for registering and how to vote by absentee ballot.
The website was launched a little more than a month before Iowa’s June 5 primary election.
Iowa typically has among the nation’s highest voter participation rates.