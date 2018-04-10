DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Republicans hope to unveil a key bill on tax cuts by the end of the week.

Rep. Guy Vander Linden, an Oskaloosa Republican, says Tuesday the “complex” bill could even see a vote this week in the tax-writing committee that he chairs. For now, he says they’re “still making sausage.”

On Monday, the Republican-controlled House solicited general input on tax cut proposals at a public hearing.

Senate Republicans passed a bill along party lines in late February that would cut Iowa taxes by more than $1 billion annually. Senate Republicans did not explain how they would pay for the cuts.

House Republicans say they’re working off a separate tax bill by Gov. Kim Reynolds that would reduce tax revenues by about $1.7 billion over several years.