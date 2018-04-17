DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Republicans got the ball rolling this week on the budget process as lawmakers hit an unofficial target for adjournment.

A key House budget committee approved several spending bills on Tuesday, the 100th day of the session and the last day lawmakers receive daily reimbursements. Lawmakers will continue into overtime this session as procedural votes and additional bill introductions are expected to take at least several more days.

The timeline could be further extended, since legislative leaders don’t agree on how much to spend for the budget year that begins on July 1. House Republicans released spending targets totaling roughly $7.49 billion.

Rep. Pat Grassley, a New Hartford Republican and chair of the House budget committee, says the focus has been on containing spending while funding priorities.