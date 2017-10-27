DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation creating a Medicaid-style health insurance plan for Iowans, but the proposal has virtually no chance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Sen. Matt McCoy of Des Moines and Rep. John Forbes of Urbandale released details Friday of a so-called public option for people in the individual insurance market of the Affordable Care Act. It offers an additional subsidized insurance option in the marketplace.

Separately, the legislation would return Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program to a state-run system.

McCoy and Forbes estimate about $200 million in savings but didn’t provide specifics to justify the estimate.

The lawmakers say they expect changes to the bill, which they emphasized is an attempt to limit growing health care costs.

The new plan wouldn’t start until 2019 at the earliest.

A spokeswoman for GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds dismissed the plan, saying it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and not help people in need.