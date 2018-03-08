ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — House leaders aren’t releasing the full report from the investigation into a state lawmaker who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
Rep. Tony Cornish resigned his southwestern Minnesota seat in late November after he was accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct. A lobbyist said the longtime Republican lawmaker propositioned her for sex many times and once forced her into a wall in his office while trying to kiss her.
The allegations triggered a months-long external investigation into Cornish’s conduct. The top Democrat and Republicans in the House said Thursday that review was completed but declined to release the full report.
They say releasing information from confidential interviews could have a “chilling effect on future reports” of harassment.
Most Read Stories
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
- Seahawks trade Michael Bennett to Eagles for draft pick and receiver Marcus Johnson
- What you need to know about vitamin B12
- Richard Sherman likely to be released soon by Seahawks
- Washington has been ranking No. 1 for state-candidate contributions from NRA. Here’s why
Cornish declined to be interviewed as part of the probe.