JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens’ office says several hundred people may be abusing Missouri’s Blind Pension Fund.

In a news release Friday, Greitens’ office said an investigation had flagged 436 people using the state’s Blind Pension Fund who also had driver’s licenses. The Department of Social Services is now investigating at least 100 of those cases, including one person with a commercial driver’s license and another who was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The press release comes a week before a Cole County judge is to consider a multi-million-dollar settlement between Missouri and many blind residents. Earlier this year, the state agreed to pay $21 million to blind Missourians who said they hadn’t received money they were owed through the state pension fund.