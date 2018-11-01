WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department’s internal watchdog has referred an investigation of Secretary Ryan Zinke to the Justice Department, signaling a potential escalation amid a series of inquiries into Zinke’s conduct.
Two people familiar with the investigation said Interior’s office of inspector general referred a case to Justice. It is not clear what the investigation is focused on.
Zinke faces a number of probes, including one centered on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of Halliburton, a prominent energy services company that does business with Interior.
Investigators also are reviewing Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his recommendation to shrink a Utah national monument.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Divers find 'black box' from wreckage of Indonesian Lion Air Boeing 737 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
Zinke denies wrongdoing. The Justice Department referral was first reported by The Washington Post.