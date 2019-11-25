WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee plan to deliver a report soon after Thanksgiving making the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, its chairman said Monday, moving quickly to escalate what he called “urgent” evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., the Intelligence Committee chairman, wrote in a letter to colleagues that after two months of inquiry and despite consistent stonewalling by Trump, his panel had uncovered “massive amounts of evidence” pointing to misconduct and “corrupt intent” by the president related to Ukraine.

Schiff’s staff is now working to compile that evidence into a written report for public release and transmittal to the House Judiciary Committee shortly after lawmakers return from their holiday break. The judiciary panel is expected to promptly draft and debate articles of impeachment against Trump based on its findings and potentially other alleged offenses.

“The president has accepted or enlisted foreign nations to interfere in our upcoming elections, including the next one; this is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation’s security and the integrity of our elections,” Schiff wrote.

The decision to press ahead quickly, however, means that Democrats are making a calculated decision to forgo opportunities to obtain more testimony and records that are relevant to their inquiry, a risk that was underscored hours after they announced their plans. Two court rulings on Monday held out the possibility that the House could eventually gain access to additional new evidence that could strengthen their case.

In one long-anticipated decision, a federal judge ruled that Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel, must testify before impeachment investigators about Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation by Robert Mueller into Russia’s election interference and the Trump campaign.

While McGahn is unlikely to appear anytime soon, the ruling was significant because it emphatically rejected the Trump administration’s assertion that top presidential advisers are absolutely immune from congressional subpoenas, calling the principle a “fiction” that “simply does not exist.” The White House has used the same justification to argue that officials like John Bolton, the former national security adviser, cannot testify in the Ukraine investigation.

“To those witnesses who hide behind fallacious claims of absolute immunity, this ruling shows again how meritless their position remains,” Schiff said in a statement.