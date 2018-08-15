WASHINGTON (AP) — A Mississippi super PAC has raised nearly $1.4 million for Republican Chris McDaniel’s insurgent bid for the Senate. Yet only a fraction of that money has been spent reaching voters who could boost his uphill battle to win a November special election.

An analysis of federal records shows that at least 18 campaign consultants received the bulk of the money, highlighting how super PAC funds aren’t always spent the way they’re intended.

Records show that about $265,000 of the money raised by super PAC Remember Mississippi went to expenses like video production, ads, graphic design and other forms of communication advocating for McDaniel or opposing rivals.

But consultants and operating expenses soaked up nearly three times that, or $792,000, leaving little more than $300,000 before the vote in November.