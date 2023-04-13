WASHINGTON — A pair of high-profile absences has thrown the Senate into a state of uncertainty at a critical time, raising questions about whether Democrats will be able to conduct business and who will lead Republicans through a potentially chaotic period as they try to reclaim the majority next year.

Neither Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, nor Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in her sixth term, has been seen publicly in more than a month as the two octogenarians recover from injuries and illness.

After weeks of silence about his whereabouts and the details of his condition, McConnell, 81, who suffered a concussion and a broken rib in a serious fall last month, said in a tweet Thursday that he would be back in the Senate next week, when Congress returns from a two-week recess.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” the tweet said. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”

Feinstein, 89, who has also shared few specifics since her staff announced in March that she had been hospitalized with shingles, acknowledged Wednesday that her illness would keep her out of the Senate for the foreseeable future as she recovers in San Francisco.

Both cases have highlighted the challenges of governing with a bare-bones majority in a body populated by an old and frail group of lawmakers.

Advertising

Democrats had hoped that the seat they gained in last year’s midterms, nudging their 50-50 majority to 51-49, would make it easier to move nominations and run the Senate more efficiently. But it has proved very difficult to keep all 51 senators aligned with Democrats available for any stretch, with illnesses and other conditions afflicting members, even as Congress works to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees and heads toward crucial showdowns over spending and raising the federal debt ceiling.

Most notably, freshman Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who suffered a stroke during his campaign, was absent for six weeks for treatment of depression, although he, too, is scheduled to return Monday as Congress resumes.

The absences, particularly Feinstein’s, have hindered Democrats and made it difficult to advance judicial nominations — a main priority of Biden and Senate Democrats that is among the only significant acts they can take with no Republican help.

Feinstein for years has suffered from acute short-term memory issues that have raised serious concerns among those who interact with her. She announced earlier this year that she would not run for reelection in 2024, making official an impending retirement that was long assumed and setting off a crowded, expensive and high-stakes Senate race in California to replace her.

But since her shingles diagnosis in February, she has missed 58 Senate votes, prompting some Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota, to call publicly for her immediate resignation. Khanna is co-chair of Rep. Barbara Lee’s campaign for Feinstein’s seat.

In response, Feinstein made it clear Wednesday that she did not intend to resign but asked to be replaced temporarily on the Judiciary Committee, where her ongoing absence has limited Democrats’ ability to move forward with judicial nominations. It is not clear whether Republicans, who would have to agree to the move, will allow a substitution.

Advertising

On Thursday, some of Feinstein’s colleagues jumped to her defense in the face of the mounting pressure campaign for Feinstein to step aside. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that there was sexism at play in the campaign to force out Feinstein.

“I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” she said, apparently referring to multiple cases in the past in which male senators appeared unable to perform their duties because of age or illness but colleagues mainly stayed silent about it.

Pelosi has long defended the senior senator from her home state, a fellow female trailblazer who came of age in Washington at a time when it was rare for women to wield political power. The former speaker also is publicly supporting Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in his bid for Feinstein’s seat.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized those calling for Feinstein’s exit Thursday and noted that there was no similar drumbeat for McConnell’s ouster.

“There have been male senators who have been away from the chamber for quite a period of time who haven’t necessarily had this call for resignation,” Murphy said on MSNBC. “Mitch McConnell, for instance.”

Still, McConnell’s prolonged absence — and his refusal to divulge details of his recovery since he fell March 8 while attending fundraising events at a Washington hotel — has fueled rumors and speculation in recent days about his condition and future in the Senate.

Advertising

In contrast to Fetterman, who announced publicly that he had checked himself in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for depression, McConnell did not disclose where he was during weeks of inpatient rehabilitation. And he has remained out of the public eye since returning to his home on Capitol Hill, where he has been meeting with staff members and conducting business.

Democrats have mostly refrained from publicly questioning McConnell’s absence, and no Republican has called on him to step aside. As the Senate left Washington for its spring break two weeks ago, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 Republican and a top candidate to succeed McConnell, said McConnell’s colleagues were eager to have him back.

But his long stretch out of the public eye with very little information forthcoming has accelerated discussions about who might replace the longtime Republican leader if he were to step aside.

People close to him insist that he has no plans to do so in the short term, and that he will be mostly unchanged when he returns to work.

“I have talked with Mitch directly,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. “He is as sharp as ever.”