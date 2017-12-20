INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has a new mobile app that shows current traffic speeds, travel advisories and winter weather road conditions.

The app released this week also has a zoomable, scrollable map-based display; customizable alerts for road closures, construction/maintenance, and accidents; and traffic camera images from metro areas.

INDOT says the app also makes it easy to report roadway hazards, repair needs, and other concerns. Customers can also opt-in to receive email alerts on current and future INDOT construction and maintenance projects.

The app is available for free download for iPhone or iPad users through the App Store and Android users through Google Play.