INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s treasurer says will seek re-election to the Statehouse office next year.

Republican Kelly Mitchell announced Thursday she would seek a second four-year term in the 2018 election. She was an investment fund director in the treasurer’s office before seeking the treasurer position in 2014.

Mitchell previously was a Cass County commissioner for eight years.

The treasurer, auditor and secretary of state office are the three Statehouse positions that will be up for election next year. Republicans currently hold all three positions.

The Republican and Democratic nominees for those offices will be picked at next summer’s state party conventions.