INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nutrition program for low-income women and children has a new mobile app.
The Indiana State Department of Health says the app will make it easier for participants in the Indiana Women, Infants and Children program to manage benefits and track appointments.
Participants in the program, commonly known as WIC, can access appointment info and view food benefit balances.
They can scan UPC codes while shopping to see if the cost is covered by the program. And the app can also locate grocery stores and pharmacies where WIC benefits are accepted.
The federally funded WIC program covers low-income pregnant women and new mothers. It also covers infants and children up to age 5 who face health and nutrition challenges.
Find it on the Web: http://indianawic.ub1.co/