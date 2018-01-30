INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate approved a bill that would require medical providers to report additional information about patients who seek treatment for an abortion complication.

The bill by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle was passed 38-11 on Tuesday. It now moves to the House for consideration.

Supporters say the measure is necessary to ensure abortions are provided safely.

But opponents argue its government meddling in deeply personal affairs. They say it could lead to the state using the information to crack down on abortion providers.

The bill includes a list of abortion complications that must be reported.

It includes complications like infection, blood clots and hemorrhaging. But it would also require the reporting of depression, anxiety and sleeping disorders.

The state would compile the information for an annual report