INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials are debating how to spend Indiana’s nearly $41 million share of a Volkswagen court settlement.
The German carmaker was caught in 2015 using illegal software for diesel motors that enabled cheating on U.S. emissions tests. Now the company is paying a total expected to exceed $20 billion in fines and civil settlements.
Indiana’s share is supposed to go toward offsetting the effects of diesel emissions across the state. But what specific projects should be undertaken and where hasn’t been decided.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced the creation of an 11-member committee that will help determine how to spend the money.
Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management has also developed some basic parameters for spending the money. The agency plans to hold hearings where the public can weigh in.