INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers will be back at the Statehouse on Monday for a special session called to take action on a handful of bills that died in March when bickering Republicans brought this year’s regular legislative session to a chaotic close.

A GOP-dominated legislative panel has signed off on five bills — among them a contentious schools takeover measure — and clearing the way for the full General Assembly to proceed with what’s expected to be a one-day session.

A special waiver approved by the council would effectively prohibit any amendments from being made on the floor, so long as it is also approved by the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate once they gavel in Monday.

Democrats are criticizing the special session as a “rubber-stamp” meeting.