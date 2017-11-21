INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse as they make preparations for the upcoming legislative session.

The Indiana House and Senate are both scheduled to hold their annual Organization Day meetings Tuesday afternoon. The 2018 legislative session is set to begin in early January and end by mid-March.

Legislators could face contentious debates over issues such as ending Indiana’s longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales and repealing the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says he wants to see the General Assembly take action on proposals for fighting opioid abuse and finding ways to improve workforce training.