INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on legislation that would eliminate handgun license fees while allowing people to carry firearms in churches located on school grounds.

The final details of the measures are still in flux, but lawmakers debated the broader contours of the bill during a conference committee hearing Monday.

The bill repackages elements of other gun rights bills that died in the Legislature in the wake of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 dead.

Republicans choose to bring those measure back to life by folding the language into other legislation rather than forcing an uncomfortable vote so close to the shooting.

Both the House and the Senate must sign off on the final proposal before the session ends Wednesday.