SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The business of selling alcohol in Indiana will likely be changing this summer with the expected lifting of the state’s decades-old ban on Sunday carryout sales.

The Indiana House and Senate have approved separate bills lifting the Sunday sales ban. Final passage is expected before this year’s legislative session ends in mid-March.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the change will spill across the state line to effect stores that have long drawn in the state’s residents looking to get around that prohibition. The change could take effect as early as July 1.

Owners of some stores just north of the Indiana-Michigan line are expressing concerns about losing its competitive advantage.

Some small Indiana liquor stores also oppose the legislation, saying big retailers will have advantages over them.

