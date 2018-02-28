INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation allowing public school parents to review sex education curriculum and “opt” their student out of such instruction has been approved by the Indiana House.

Lawmakers voted 68-27 in favor of the bill Wednesday. It is scaled back from an initial proposal requiring parents to “opt in,” which was passed last month by the Senate.

The Senate must approve of those changes made in the House before it can be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk. If the bill’s sponsor Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn objects, any differences will have to be hashed out.

The bill as it is currently written would require schools to make two attempts to notify parents that sex education instruction is planned. Bill supporters say that should give parents adequate time to respond.