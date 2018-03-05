INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a bill intended to boost security at schools across the state.

The measure passed Monday on a 96-0 vote. It comes in the wake of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 dead.

One provision would allow school staff to temporarily barricade doors in the event of an unexpected fire alarm. The Parkland shooter pulled a fire alarm to lure students out of class.

It would also require a statewide audit be conducted of school safety plans. That’s intended to make sure they are prepared for a mass shooter.

The measures were part of a broader schools bill that previously passed the Senate.

The Senate and House must still iron out some differences before the bill can go to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.