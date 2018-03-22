INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.
Holcomb’s office says the Republican signed the measure Wednesday affecting people often referred to as “Dreamers.” The issue cropped up unexpectedly after the state’s public licensing agency changed its interpretation of a state law and started withholding licenses.
Under the legislation earlier approved by the Legislature, participants in former President Barack Obama’s program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, will be able to get licensed for dozens of professions including cosmetology, nursing and real estate.
Holcomb says in a statement that he supports “removing impediments in state law that keep Indiana’s DACA recipients from skilling up and going to work.”
