INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is launching a program that will teach inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison computer coding skills.

The program unveiled Thursday will provide software engineering training that may lead to jobs in the technology sector for the female offenders. Those in the program are expected to be prepared for tech employment upon release, including web development and design.

The Holcomb administration hopes the program will be a model for Indiana’s 22 other state prisons, preparing inmates for jobs while reducing recidivism rates.

The program is adopted from one in California called The Last Mile and is part of Holcomb’s agenda to develop a skilled workforce.

Indiana is the second state that has such a program, which starts on Monday.