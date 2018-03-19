INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’ll be calling state lawmakers back for a special session in May after the Republican-controlled House and Senate reached last week’s adjournment deadline without taking up a number of key bills.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday he wanted the session to focus on tax issues and providing additional money for school safety.

The special session became a possibility after chaotic hours leading up to Wednesday night’s deadline for concluding the scheduled 2018 legislative session.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long blamed each other for the late night unraveling.

Among the bills that died were measures to boost school safety, allow for driver-less cars, eliminated handgun license fees and make adjustments to the tax system.