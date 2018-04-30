INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says license branches will extend their hours next week to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses for identification at polling places during the primary election.
It says branches will be open May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Branches will only process new, amended or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits on those days.
The BMV says individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
A list of documents required to obtain a new state ID card or driver’s license can be found at myBMV.com .