JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is one of the Republican Party’s most-prized recruits to run for the Senate.

But he faces a difficult balancing act because he has to win over staunch supporters of President Donald Trump and voters turned off by him.

Hawley told The Associated Press that he’s “delighted” the president is supporting his bid for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

But when asked about Trump’s behavior toward women, he says only that he’s his own man and touts his independence.

The same political puzzle challenges other Republican candidates across the country ahead of the first midterm election of Trump’s presidency.

Many are struggling to craft a political playbook to win over Trump’s most passionate supporters without repelling everyone else.