ATLANTA — The line of voters circled around the East Point Library on a recent Thursday evening, giving Dacia Davis, a 45-year-old human resources coordinator braced against the chill, plenty of time to contemplate the historic significance of the ballot waiting for her inside.

Two African American men — Herschel Walker, a Republican, and Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent — are vying for a Senate seat in the Deep South, in a runoff contest, a process designed decades ago to thwart Black candidates. The winner in Tuesday’s election will serve in an institution that has been overwhelmingly white throughout its history: Nearly 2,000 people have served in the U.S. Senate, and only 11 of them have been Black.

But a race that may seem like a triumph for Black political power has stirred a complicated mix of emotions for Davis and many other Black Georgians. Walker’s troubled candidacy has clouded their pride with suspicions, dismay, offense and even embarrassment.

In conversations with more than two dozen Black voters across Georgia, many said they did not see Walker, who has taken a conciliatory approach to matters of race, as representing the interests of Black people. Far more than a victory for racial representation, they cast the election in terms of now-familiar political stakes: a chance to keep a Republican backed by Donald Trump from gaining power and working to reverse policies they care about.

“It is a very historic moment,” said Davis, a supporter of Warnock’s. “But it is sort of like a bittersweet moment.” Sure, two Black men are running for Senate, she added, but many Black voters disagree with how Walker “views the nation and also other African American people.”

Polls suggest Davis’ views are widely held. A CNN poll released Friday found Walker winning just 3% of Black voters, who make up about one-third of Georgia’s electorate. That is less support than Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, won when he defeated Stacey Abrams in the governor’s race last month, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of Georgia voters.

Those numbers do not spell the end of Walker’s bid. Warnock led Walker only narrowly among all voters in the CNN survey. A strong turnout among white Republicans across the state could lift Walker to victory.

Still, Republicans had hoped Walker would make inroads with Black Georgians. Encouraged by signs that Black voters, particularly Black men, have been softening to Republican messages in recent years, the party has made attempts to speak more directly to Black voters and recruit Black candidates. Walker looked to some like the best possible shot of taking back a seat Warnock won in a stunning Democratic surge just two years ago.

It became a matchup layered with meaning: Walker and Warnock both earned acclaim by succeeding in fields central to Southern Black culture. They represent what were, for the longest time, two of the few paths for Black men to gain social status and financial security in America: religion and athletics. Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Warnock is the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, preaching from the same pulpit Martin Luther King Jr. once occupied.

In the 1980s, Walker led the University of Georgia football team to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy before embarking on a professional football career.

But skepticism of Walker — and the motives of those, including Trump, who backed his bid — seemed to override the power of football fandom, even in Georgia.

Timothy Woodson, a 69-year-old veteran and financial manager in Columbus, a city west of Atlanta near the Alabama border, was among those who were quick to praise Walker as a player, recounting Walker’s prowess on the field.

But as Woodson, a Democrat, stood on the front steps of his home in his majority-Black, middle-class neighborhood, he said he saw Walker’s candidacy as a political ploy engineered by Trump in an attempt to win Black voters.

“I saw through all the politics,” he said. “I know why Herschel was picked. And I know who picked him, and I’m not with that.”

Vivian Childs, 70, a minister and a Republican who ran for a House seat in a largely rural district in southwestern Georgia, said she thought Walker’s bid challenged everyone who had ever told her that the color of her skin limited her opportunities.

“This race right here proves it,” she said. “You have two Black men running for one of the highest seats in office — don’t dare let anyone tell you that where you are today is where you are going to land tomorrow.”

Vanessa Torres, 36, an Atlanta business manager who voted for Walker, said she believed Walker had been discriminated against because of his history of mental health issues. But Walker overcame them, she added.

“That says a lot to me — it says that you can come back from anything,” she said after she had cast her ballot at a library in suburban Atlanta.

Both candidates have at some point in their campaigns tailored their messaging to Black voters. Warnock has directly reached out to Black communities, underlining his ties to them. Walker has aimed to downplay the role of race in American life, often saying to his crowds of mostly white supporters, “We’re all mutts.”

For many Black voters, bread-and-butter policy issues outweighed all the complicated subtext. They did not believe Walker would protect their interests.

Geneva McKelvey, 65, voted for Warnock on Monday at the Columbus municipal center, across the street from the library where she works. She said health care policies for seniors and education were two issues that mattered most to her. She wanted to see Georgia’s next senator do more to reduce crime rates in cities like Columbus, by offering more programs for young Black people.

Waple Griffin, 61, a clinician at the Fulton County Board of Education in Atlanta, said she was tired of Republicans’ campaigning on crime in what she saw as an attempt to split Black and Hispanic voters.

“We need to come together and make it right for everybody,” said Griffin, an independent.

She said she had voted for Warnock because he had experience working with Republicans.

Despite Walker’s challenges, some voters still feel pride in watching two Black candidates compete for such a lofty office.

As he waited, Ladell Fortune, 42, a music teacher, was thumbing through sheet music for “A Joyous Carol of the Bells.” His class had a Christmas concert coming up.

It was his second time attempting to vote while facing long lines, he said, but that had not deterred him from participating.

“It is definitely historic and something that my eyes have never seen in my lifetime,” he said of the race. “It’s a proud moment to be able to stand in the cold knowing the sacrifices that were made by my people, so that I could have this opportunity.”