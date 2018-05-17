WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain ends a documentary about his life to send the message that Washington is not giving the American people the government they deserve.
The Arizona Republican also says he is doing everything he can to fight the brain cancer that has stricken him. He says he loves life and wants to stick around forever but also believes “there is a great honor that you can die with.”
McCain’s comments come in the HBO documentary: “John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls.” The title stems from McCain’s favorite book and his current condition.
Dozens of lawmakers from both political parties gathered Thursday afternoon to view the film, which covers McCain’s time as a prisoner of war, a six-term senator and a presidential candidate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes