BUFFALO, N.Y. — India Walton was being serenaded by a drag queen with songs that seemed to reflect the urgency of her mayoral race: “Maybe This Time” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Walton, a democratic socialist, is vying to be the leader of the second-largest city in New York, and the election was nearing. She beamed and clapped with delight as 6-foot-5 performers dropped into splits and seductively writhed on the floor of Jack Rabbit, a local club decked out, of course, in Buffalo Bills paraphernalia, for a drag-show fundraiser in her honor.

Then she got onstage and reminded the packed crowd she would need a blowout (at least 58% of the vote, she’d said earlier that weekend) to beat the city’s four-time incumbent. “It can’t be close. It can’t be that I just squeezed by … It has to be unequivocally, ‘We reject the status quo!’ ” she said, stomping her foot for emphasis.

All around Walton, the room was filled with the diverse coalition who got her this far — “My island of misfit toys,” Walton has called them — including a young white woman with a spiked orange mohawk, a 72-year-old Black retired schoolteacher and Cynthia Nixon, the actress and progressive former New York gubernatorial candidate who’d come with her wife to host the fundraiser, in between daylong shifts of door-knocking.