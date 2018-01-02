WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says politicians who run sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes.

Thomas Homan said in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto that the Department of Justice needs to file charges against municipalities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities and deny them funding.

He also says politicians should be held “personally accountable” for crimes committed by people living in the U.S. illegally.

Homan says, “We’ve got to start charging some of these politicians with crimes.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has repeatedly vowed to withhold federal money from localities that refuse to give federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.